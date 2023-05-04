Is SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 46.56% YTD?

During the recent session, SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS)’s traded shares were 8.44 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.62% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the SABS share is $2.50, that puts it down -190.7 from that peak though still a striking 56.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $43.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.21 million shares over the past three months.

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (SABS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. SABS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) trade information

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (SABS) registered a -0.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.62% in intraday trading to $0.86 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.94%, and it has moved by 78.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.85%. The short interest in SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.47, which implies an increase of 75.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, SABS is trading at a discount of -365.12% off the target high and -248.84% off the low.

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (SABS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 95.50% this quarter and then drop -500.00% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.36 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $60.88 million and $11.8 million respectively.

While earnings are projected to return -7.90% in 2023.

SABS Dividends

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS)’s Major holders

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. insiders own 29.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.14%, with the float percentage being 11.55%. First Premier Bank is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.81 million shares (or 1.60% of all shares), a total value of $0.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.7 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (SABS) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.34 million, or about 0.67% of the stock, which is worth about $0.2 million.