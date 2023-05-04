Is Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the recent session, Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s traded shares were 5.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 42.51% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the INSG share is $3.22, that puts it down -318.18 from that peak though still a striking 38.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.47. The company’s market capitalization is $58.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 604.78K shares over the past three months.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. INSG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) trade information

Inseego Corp. (INSG) registered a 42.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 42.51% in intraday trading to $0.77 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 27.16%, and it has moved by 45.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.16%. The short interest in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) is 8.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.74 day(s) to cover.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Inseego Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Inseego Corp. (INSG) shares have gone down -66.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.78% against 15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 54.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $51.57 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $54.6 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $61.86 million and $69.17 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -16.60% and then drop by -21.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.70%. While earnings are projected to return -30.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

INSG Dividends

Inseego Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s Major holders

Inseego Corp. insiders own 1.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.40%, with the float percentage being 47.98%. Aviva Holdings Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 175 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 20.65 million shares (or 19.03% of all shares), a total value of $17.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.36 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Inseego Corp. (INSG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.81 million, or about 1.66% of the stock, which is worth about $1.62 million.