ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s traded shares were 105.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 135.77% or $7.06. The 52-week high for the IMGN share is $6.63, that puts it up 45.92 from that peak though still a striking 74.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.10. The company’s market capitalization is $2.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.70 million shares over the past three months.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. IMGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) trade information

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) registered a 135.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 135.77% in intraday trading to $12.26 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 189.15%, and it has moved by 219.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 141.34%. The short interest in ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) is 24.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.10, which implies an increase of 13.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, IMGN is trading at a discount of -79.45% off the target high and 59.22% off the low.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ImmunoGen Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) shares have gone up 106.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.27% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 58.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 71.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40.22 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $46.68 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.16 million and $12.48 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 184.00% and then jump by 274.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.10%. While earnings are projected to return -30.10% in 2023.

IMGN Dividends

ImmunoGen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 27 and July 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s Major holders

ImmunoGen Inc. insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.68%, with the float percentage being 91.01%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 297 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 21.85 million shares (or 9.67% of all shares), a total value of $108.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.02 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $89.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 11.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.62 million, or about 2.93% of the stock, which is worth about $32.83 million.