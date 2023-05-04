How Will Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) Look After It Drops -898.69% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s traded shares were 3.92 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 90.25% or $3.61. The 52-week high for the HCDI share is $76.00, that puts it down -898.69 from that peak though still a striking 58.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.15. The company’s market capitalization is $4.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 87.96K shares over the past three months.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. HCDI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$3.4.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) trade information

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) registered a 90.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 90.25% in intraday trading to $7.61 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 134.88%, and it has moved by 27.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.11%. The short interest in Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) is 47260.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 41.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, HCDI is trading at a discount of -70.83% off the target high and -70.83% off the low.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Harbor Custom Development Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) shares have gone down -61.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 99.87% against -30.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -213.30% this quarter and then drop -810.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -12.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.9 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $26.34 million and $28.58 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -52.20% and then drop by -58.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -62.60%. While earnings are projected to return -136.90% in 2023.

HCDI Dividends

Harbor Custom Development Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Major holders

Harbor Custom Development Inc. insiders own 25.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.34%, with the float percentage being 11.19%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 16467.0 shares (or 2.29% of all shares), a total value of $0.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14189.0 shares, is of Intellectus Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 1.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 65264.0 shares. This amounts to just over 9.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15633.0, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $0.15 million.