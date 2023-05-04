Given A -97.7% Drop From High, Can Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s traded shares were 25.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.99. The 52-week high for the MARA share is $18.88, that puts it down -97.7 from that peak though still a striking 67.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.11. The company’s market capitalization is $1.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 34.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 34.24 million shares over the past three months.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. MARA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.95%, and it has moved by 13.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.68%. The short interest in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) is 42.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.50, which implies an increase of 16.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, MARA is trading at a discount of -67.54% off the target high and 26.7% off the low.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) shares have gone down -27.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 102.19% against 17.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.50% this quarter and then jump 99.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 242.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $48.92 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $86.73 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $51.72 million and $24.92 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.40% and then jump by 248.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.60%. While earnings are projected to return 105.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 50.00% per annum.

MARA Dividends

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. insiders own 3.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.14%, with the float percentage being 32.25%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 304 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 10.97 million shares (or 6.56% of all shares), a total value of $37.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.62 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $29.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.86 million, or about 1.71% of the stock, which is worth about $9.78 million.