For Risk-Tolerant Investors, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the recent session, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s traded shares were 7.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.86% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the AAL share is $19.64, that puts it down -46.57 from that peak though still a striking 13.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.65. The company’s market capitalization is $8.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 29.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 23.37 million shares over the past three months.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) registered a -2.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.86% in intraday trading to $13.40 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.00%, and it has moved by -5.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.98%. The short interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is 66.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.59 day(s) to cover.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Airlines Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares have gone down -5.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 472.00% against 33.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.10% this quarter and then jump 11.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.6 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.67 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.42 billion and $13.46 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.30% and then jump by 1.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.10%. While earnings are projected to return 106.30% in 2023.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 19 and July 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

American Airlines Group Inc. insiders own 1.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.35%, with the float percentage being 55.91%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 744 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 72.96 million shares (or 11.18% of all shares), a total value of $928.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.1 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 5.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $484.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 19.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $251.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.37 million, or about 2.97% of the stock, which is worth about $246.32 million.