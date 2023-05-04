Following Its 52-Week Low, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ)’S Share Price Rose 18.75% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -71.03%

During the last session, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ)’s traded shares were 1.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.65% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the MOBQ share is $2.47, that puts it down -1443.75 from that peak though still a striking 18.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $2.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.12 million shares over the past three months.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) trade information

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) registered a 2.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.65% in intraday trading to $0.16 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.33%, and it has moved by -6.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.38%. The short interest in Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) is 0.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.30, which implies an increase of 96.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.30 and $5.30 respectively. As a result, MOBQ is trading at a discount of -3212.5% off the target high and -3212.5% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.30%. While earnings are projected to return 82.90% in 2023.

MOBQ Dividends

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ)’s Major holders

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. insiders own 36.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.29%, with the float percentage being 6.71%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 25005.0 shares (or 0.69% of all shares), a total value of $4488.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23216.0 shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $12420.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 8881.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4751.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5950.0, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $1457.0.