Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) Received An -12.12% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.21% or -$0.9. The 52-week high for the FVRR share is $58.19, that puts it down -115.36 from that peak though still a striking 3.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.16. The company’s market capitalization is $1.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 617.71K shares over the past three months.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FVRR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) trade information

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) registered a -3.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.21% in intraday trading to $27.02 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.79%, and it has moved by -22.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.76%. The short interest in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) is 3.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.73, which implies an increase of 45.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $58.00 respectively. As a result, FVRR is trading at a discount of -114.66% off the target high and -48.04% off the low.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fiverr International Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) shares have gone down -12.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 70.42% against 14.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 118.20% this quarter and then jump 141.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $87.66 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $88.5 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $86.69 million and $85.01 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.10% and then jump by 4.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.80%. While earnings are projected to return -7.30% in 2023.

FVRR Dividends

Fiverr International Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s Major holders

Fiverr International Ltd. insiders own 12.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.45%, with the float percentage being 53.13%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 298 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.74 million shares (or 7.31% of all shares), a total value of $73.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.29 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $34.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) shares are Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund owns about 0.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.52 million, or about 1.38% of the stock, which is worth about $13.95 million.