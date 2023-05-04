Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Has Lost -38.89% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s traded shares were 54.11 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.25% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the FFIE share is $7.85, that puts it down -4261.11 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $147.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 46.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 57.56 million shares over the past three months.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) registered a 17.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.25% in intraday trading to $0.18 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.42%, and it has moved by -41.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.23%. The short interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) is 165.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.61 day(s) to cover.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 98.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, FFIE is trading at a discount of -5455.56% off the target high and -5455.56% off the low.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.00% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.25 million by the end of Jun 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 12.00% in 2023.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. insiders own 25.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.36%, with the float percentage being 9.92%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 107 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 14.49 million shares (or 2.09% of all shares), a total value of $4.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.13 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.63 million, or about 0.67% of the stock, which is worth about $2.46 million.