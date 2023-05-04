EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) Rose 72.28% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 125.71%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.73% or $1.41. The 52-week high for the EYPT share is $12.32, that puts it down -55.95 from that peak though still a striking 72.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.19. The company’s market capitalization is $270.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 830.74K shares over the past three months.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) trade information

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) registered a 21.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.73% in intraday trading to $7.90 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.07%, and it has moved by 150.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.22%. The short interest in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) is 3.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.27 day(s) to cover.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) shares have gone up 46.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.72% against 9.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -21.40% this quarter and then drop -34.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -17.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.43 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.99 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.29 million and $11.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -20.10% and then drop by -30.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.90%. While earnings are projected to return -34.90% in 2023.

EYPT Dividends

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s Major holders

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 10.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.04%, with the float percentage being 96.21%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 116 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.77 million shares (or 16.83% of all shares), a total value of $20.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.19 million shares, is of Essex Woodlands Management Inc.’s that is approximately 12.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $14.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 2.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.17 million, or about 3.42% of the stock, which is worth about $5.47 million.