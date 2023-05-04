During The Past Six Months, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) Shares Took An 5.61% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)’s traded shares were 3.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.05% or $0.93. The 52-week high for the XIN share is $11.90, that puts it down -164.44 from that peak though still a striking 34.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.95. The company’s market capitalization is $20.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.97K shares over the past three months.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. XIN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) trade information

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) registered a 26.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.05% in intraday trading to $4.50 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 49.29%, and it has moved by 21.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.18%. The short interest in Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) is 7680.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.60, which implies an increase of 93.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $71.60 and $71.60 respectively. As a result, XIN is trading at a discount of -1491.11% off the target high and -1491.11% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $924.55 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -56.30%.

XIN Dividends

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)’s Major holders

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.72%, with the float percentage being 1.72%. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 69305.0 shares (or 0.70% of all shares), a total value of $0.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14649.0 shares, is of Mackenzie Financial Corporation’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $59401.0.

Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Acadian Emerging Markets Port owns about 822.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3896.0 market value.