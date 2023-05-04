During The Past Six Months, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Shares Took An 24.30% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the recent session, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s traded shares were 17.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $36.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.27% or -$0.86. The 52-week high for the UBER share is $38.35, that puts it down -3.7 from that peak though still a striking 46.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.90. The company’s market capitalization is $72.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 37.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 26.96 million shares over the past three months.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. UBER has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 45 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 36 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) registered a -2.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.27% in intraday trading to $36.98 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.51%, and it has moved by 17.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.48%. The short interest in Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is 55.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.42, which implies an increase of 25.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, UBER is trading at a discount of -102.81% off the target high and 26.99% off the low.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Uber Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) shares have gone up 24.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 98.06% against 9.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 98.50% this quarter and then jump 104.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.3 billion as predicted by 35 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 35 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.47 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.07 billion and $8.12 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.20% and then jump by 16.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.40%. While earnings are projected to return 97.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 23.17% per annum.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Uber Technologies Inc. insiders own 0.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.37%, with the float percentage being 75.51%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,492 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 170.88 million shares (or 8.49% of all shares), a total value of $4.23 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 127.6 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.16 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 57.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.42 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 27.21 million, or about 1.35% of the stock, which is worth about $672.99 million.