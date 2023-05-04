Does TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) Still Look Attractive After A 16.05% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.86% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the TFFP share is $6.73, that puts it down -935.38 from that peak though still a striking 18.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.53. The company’s market capitalization is $21.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 97700.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 170.63K shares over the past three months.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) trade information

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) registered a 5.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.86% in intraday trading to $0.65 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.05%, and it has moved by -0.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.28%. The short interest in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.74 day(s) to cover.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 30.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 138.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $250k by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12k and $67k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 66.70% and then jump by 273.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 15.30% in 2023.

TFFP Dividends

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s Major holders

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 11.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.12%, with the float percentage being 21.49%. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.74 million shares (or 4.81% of all shares), a total value of $1.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.24 million shares, is of Carlson Capital. L.P.’s that is approximately 3.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 0.74% of the stock, which is worth about $0.28 million.