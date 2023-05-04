Does Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) Still Look Attractive After A -18.44% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s traded shares were 5.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.78% or $0.55. The 52-week high for the MCRB share is $9.49, that puts it down -81.8 from that peak though still a striking 52.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.50. The company’s market capitalization is $718.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.31 million shares over the past three months.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MCRB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.55.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) registered a 11.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.78% in intraday trading to $5.22 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.44%, and it has moved by -12.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.03%. The short interest in Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) is 8.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.43, which implies an increase of 49.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, MCRB is trading at a discount of -187.36% off the target high and 23.37% off the low.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Seres Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) shares have gone down -41.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.11% against 9.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.80% this quarter and then jump 147.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,788.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.38 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $114.66 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.49 million and $1.22 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -7.60% and then jump by 9,329.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.90%. While earnings are projected to return -223.70% in 2023.

MCRB Dividends

Seres Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s Major holders

Seres Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 6.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.81%, with the float percentage being 89.85%. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 187 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 23.12 million shares (or 18.08% of all shares), a total value of $129.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.69 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $104.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund owns about 11.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $61.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.73 million, or about 4.54% of the stock, which is worth about $28.92 million.