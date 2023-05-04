Does Immunic Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IMUX) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s traded shares were 0.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.50% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the IMUX share is $11.76, that puts it down -604.19 from that peak though still a striking 33.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.11. The company’s market capitalization is $76.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.34 million shares over the past three months.

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) trade information

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) registered a -3.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.50% in intraday trading to $1.67 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.57%, and it has moved by 14.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.08%. The short interest in Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) is 4.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.06 day(s) to cover.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.25, which implies an increase of 87.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, IMUX is trading at a discount of -1576.65% off the target high and -199.4% off the low.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Immunic Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Immunic Inc. (IMUX) shares have gone down -14.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.91% against 10.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.70% this quarter and then jump 26.40% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.80%. While earnings are projected to return 3.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.50% per annum.

IMUX Dividends

Immunic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s Major holders

Immunic Inc. insiders own 18.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.31%, with the float percentage being 80.06%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 86 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3.86 million shares (or 8.70% of all shares), a total value of $6.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.8 million shares, is of Commodore Capital, LP’s that is approximately 4.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.33 million, or about 0.74% of the stock, which is worth about $0.54 million.