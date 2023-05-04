Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) After A -11.93% Drop In The Last Week?

During the recent session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s traded shares were 5.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. The 52-week high for the PBR share is $16.04, that puts it down -58.34 from that peak though still a striking 12.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.88. The company’s market capitalization is $69.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 23.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 22.18 million shares over the past three months.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. PBR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.85.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) registered a -0.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.02% in intraday trading to $10.13 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.93%, and it has moved by -5.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.91%. The short interest in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is 36.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.80, which implies an increase of 20.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.37 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, PBR is trading at a discount of -57.95% off the target high and 27.25% off the low.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares have gone down -20.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -36.29% against -38.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.10% this quarter and then drop -35.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -16.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.17 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.11 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $27.14 billion and $34.7 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.60% and then drop by -24.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 235.40%. While earnings are projected to return 76.60% in 2023.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 5.84, with the dividend yield indicating at 57.62 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.61%, with the float percentage being 21.61%. GQG Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 592 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 209.86 million shares (or 5.64% of all shares), a total value of $2.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 59.11 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 1.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $629.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares are Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund owns about 49.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $570.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 43.61 million, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $464.44 million.