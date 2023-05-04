Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR): Can A Stock That’s Up 67.25% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s traded shares were 2.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.32% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the CTXR share is $1.71, that puts it down -29.55 from that peak though still a striking 41.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.77. The company’s market capitalization is $226.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 869.35K shares over the past three months.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CTXR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) registered a -11.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.32% in intraday trading to $1.32 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.50%, and it has moved by 0.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.91%. The short interest in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) is 12.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.67, which implies an increase of 80.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, CTXR is trading at a discount of -657.58% off the target high and -203.03% off the low.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) shares have gone up 23.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.13% against 11.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.40%. While earnings are projected to return -2.10% in 2023.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 8.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.48%, with the float percentage being 12.54%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 6.01 million shares (or 32.47% of all shares), a total value of $7.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.33 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 12.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 21.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.82 million, or about 9.82% of the stock, which is worth about $2.4 million.