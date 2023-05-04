Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s traded shares were 3.04 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.91% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the CISO share is $10.00, that puts it down -3746.15 from that peak though still a striking 26.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $38.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.67 million shares over the past three months.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CISO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) registered a 5.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.91% in intraday trading to $0.26 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.57%, and it has moved by -21.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.99%. The short interest in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) is 3.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 87.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, CISO is trading at a discount of -669.23% off the target high and -669.23% off the low.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 50.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.51 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17.05 million by the end of Jun 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 26.30% in 2023.

CISO Dividends

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation insiders own 58.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.65%, with the float percentage being 11.34%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.57 million shares (or 2.19% of all shares), a total value of $6.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.83 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.54 million, or about 0.46% of the stock, which is worth about $1.39 million.