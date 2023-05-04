Can Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ELDN) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 3.95% YTD?

During the last session, Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)’s traded shares were 1.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.22% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the ELDN share is $3.95, that puts it down -66.67 from that peak though still a striking 29.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.68. The company’s market capitalization is $33.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 73.34K shares over the past three months.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELDN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. ELDN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.6.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) trade information

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELDN) registered a 8.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.22% in intraday trading to $2.37 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.80%, and it has moved by 9.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.55%. The short interest in Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) is 15230.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.75, which implies an increase of 85.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $39.00 respectively. As a result, ELDN is trading at a discount of -1545.57% off the target high and -195.36% off the low.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELDN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELDN) shares have gone up 2.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.09% against 9.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.00% this quarter and then jump 3.10% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.30%. While earnings are projected to return -164.50% in 2023.

ELDN Dividends

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)’s Major holders

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 10.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.66%, with the float percentage being 54.10%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.33 million shares (or 16.89% of all shares), a total value of $5.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.22 million shares, is of Cormorant Asset Management, LP’s that is approximately 8.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELDN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.2 million, or about 1.46% of the stock, which is worth about $0.46 million.