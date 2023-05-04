Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) On Wednesday – Up 95.18 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.70% or $0.66. The 52-week high for the CABA share is $12.88, that puts it down -5.23 from that peak though still a striking 95.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.59. The company’s market capitalization is $327.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 383.84K shares over the past three months.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) registered a 5.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.70% in intraday trading to $12.24 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 47.83%, and it has moved by 44.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 750.00%. The short interest in Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) is 4.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.71 day(s) to cover.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.17, which implies an increase of 13.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, CABA is trading at a discount of -47.06% off the target high and 18.3% off the low.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cabaletta Bio Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) shares have gone up 624.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.10% against 9.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.70% this quarter and then drop -2.20% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -0.40% in 2023.

CABA Dividends

Cabaletta Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)’s Major holders

Cabaletta Bio Inc. insiders own 10.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.36%, with the float percentage being 85.78%. Lynx1 Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.83 million shares (or 9.59% of all shares), a total value of $26.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.54 million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 8.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $23.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Alger Small Cap Focus Fund owns about 2.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.58 million, or about 1.96% of the stock, which is worth about $5.35 million.