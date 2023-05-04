Boom Or Bust? Where Will Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s traded shares were 27.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 120.61% or $1.71. The 52-week high for the SNGX share is $15.00, that puts it down -379.23 from that peak though still a striking 61.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.22. The company’s market capitalization is $3.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 32060.000000000004 shares, and the average trade volume was 42.64K shares over the past three months.

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SNGX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.25.

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) trade information

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) registered a 120.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 120.61% in intraday trading to $3.13 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 114.57%, and it has moved by 75.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.03%. The short interest in Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.25, which implies an increase of 94.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $56.25 and $56.25 respectively. As a result, SNGX is trading at a discount of -1697.12% off the target high and -1697.12% off the low.

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Soligenix Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) shares have gone down -69.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.38% against 10.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then drop -44.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $200k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200k by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $188k and $229k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.40% and then drop by -12.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.70%. While earnings are projected to return -2.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.00% per annum.

SNGX Dividends

Soligenix Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 11 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s Major holders

Soligenix Inc. insiders own 0.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.18%, with the float percentage being 7.21%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 3.72% of all shares), a total value of $0.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23357.0 shares, is of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc’s that is approximately 0.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $69139.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 81279.0 shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 26791.0, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $79304.0.