Boom Or Bust? Where Will Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s traded shares were 2.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. The 52-week high for the SYTA share is $1.62, that puts it down -1372.73 from that peak though still a striking 9.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.10. The company’s market capitalization is $7.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.57 million shares over the past three months.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SYTA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) registered a 1.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.83% in intraday trading to $0.11 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.30%, and it has moved by -29.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.25%. The short interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) is 0.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 86.70% this quarter and then jump 76.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.94 million and $833k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.20% and then jump by 20.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.80%. While earnings are projected to return 46.80% in 2023.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Siyata Mobile Inc. insiders own 1.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.33%, with the float percentage being 5.39%. Concord Wealth Partners is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.99 million shares (or 1.58% of all shares), a total value of $0.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $20406.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 19350.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3676.0 market value.