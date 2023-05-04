Boom Or Bust: Where Does Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s traded shares were 7.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.08% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the CVNA share is $59.85, that puts it down -746.53 from that peak though still a striking 49.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.55. The company’s market capitalization is $1.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.97 million shares over the past three months.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. CVNA has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 20 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Carvana Co. (CVNA) registered a -2.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.08% in intraday trading to $7.07 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.98%, and it has moved by -23.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.31%. The short interest in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is 48.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.87, which implies an increase of 28.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, CVNA is trading at a discount of -182.89% off the target high and 85.86% off the low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Carvana Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares have gone down -47.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.79% against 14.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.80% this quarter and then jump 23.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -16.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.6 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.04 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.5 billion and $3.88 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -25.50% and then drop by -21.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.00%. While earnings are projected to return -865.40% in 2023.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Carvana Co. insiders own 10.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 118.68%, with the float percentage being 132.17%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 329 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 14.17 million shares (or 13.36% of all shares), a total value of $67.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.08 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 13.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $66.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port owns about 3.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.84 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $13.48 million.