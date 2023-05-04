bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) Surged 23.33% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s traded shares were 3.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.21% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the BLUE share is $8.58, that puts it down -110.81 from that peak though still a striking 31.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.78. The company’s market capitalization is $366.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.44 million shares over the past three months.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. BLUE has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) registered a -1.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.21% in intraday trading to $4.07 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.60%, and it has moved by 23.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.67%. The short interest in bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) is 23.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.73, which implies an increase of 39.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, BLUE is trading at a discount of -145.7% off the target high and 26.29% off the low.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that bluebird bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) shares have gone down -35.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.24% against 9.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 77.70% this quarter and then jump 49.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2,104.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.19 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.36 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.95 million and $1.52 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 835.20% and then jump by 713.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.70%. While earnings are projected to return 58.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 45.80% per annum.

BLUE Dividends

bluebird bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

bluebird bio Inc. insiders own 1.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.26%, with the float percentage being 71.00%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 269 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 12.76 million shares (or 11.99% of all shares), a total value of $88.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.37 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $50.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 9.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.66 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $18.43 million.