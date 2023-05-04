Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.33% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the ATOM share is $15.10, that puts it down -54.4 from that peak though still a striking 48.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.03. The company’s market capitalization is $208.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 422.74K shares over the past three months.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ATOM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) trade information

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) registered a -0.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.33% in intraday trading to $9.78 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 41.10%, and it has moved by 65.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.25%. The short interest in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) is 4.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 28.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.00, which implies an increase of 42.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, ATOM is trading at a discount of -73.82% off the target high and -73.82% off the low.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -47.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200k by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.90%. While earnings are projected to return -7.80% in 2023.

ATOM Dividends

Atomera Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s Major holders

Atomera Incorporated insiders own 4.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.88%, with the float percentage being 33.52%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.32 million shares (or 5.39% of all shares), a total value of $13.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.18 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.44 million, or about 1.80% of the stock, which is worth about $4.32 million.