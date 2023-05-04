Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX)’s traded shares were 1.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -2.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -27.93% or -$11.58. The 52-week high for the ATLX share is $45.00, that puts it down -50.6 from that peak though still a striking 94.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.55. The company’s market capitalization is $190.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 415.75K shares over the past three months.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ATLX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX) trade information

Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) registered a -27.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -27.93% in intraday trading to $29.88 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.19%, and it has moved by 77.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 494.63%. The short interest in Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX) is 0.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.33, which implies an increase of 46.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, ATLX is trading at a discount of -134.27% off the target high and -60.64% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -33.60% in 2023.

ATLX Dividends

Atlas Lithium Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX)’s Major holders

Atlas Lithium Corporation insiders own 12.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.92%, with the float percentage being 3.35%. Cross Staff Investments Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 3.37% of all shares), a total value of $2.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24240.0 shares, is of Raymond James & Associates, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.42 million.