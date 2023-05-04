As The Stock Rises By 96.66% Year-To-Date, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the recent session, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META)’s traded shares were 5.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $236.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.16% or -$0.37. The 52-week high for the META share is $244.92, that puts it down -3.49 from that peak though still a striking 62.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $88.09. The company’s market capitalization is $603.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 30.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 28.10 million shares over the past three months.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. META has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 57 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 7 suggest Overweight, and 36 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.63.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) trade information

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) registered a -0.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.16% in intraday trading to $236.66 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.80%, and it has moved by 10.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.62%. The short interest in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is 28.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $268.82, which implies an increase of 11.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100.00 and $350.00 respectively. As a result, META is trading at a discount of -47.89% off the target high and 57.75% off the low.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Meta Platforms Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) shares have gone up 148.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.63% against 15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.90% this quarter and then jump 64.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.84 billion as predicted by 37 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 36 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $27.91 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $28.82 billion and $27.71 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.40% and then jump by 0.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.20%. While earnings are projected to return -33.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 18.50% per annum.

META Dividends

Meta Platforms Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 25 and July 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META)’s Major holders

Meta Platforms Inc. insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.25%, with the float percentage being 76.42%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,800 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 180.71 million shares (or 8.12% of all shares), a total value of $21.75 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 151.76 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $18.26 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 68.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.23 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 51.98 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $6.26 billion.