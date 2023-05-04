Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Shares Have Been Up About 64.21% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the last session, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s traded shares were 5.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.41% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the ARDX share is $5.12, that puts it down -9.4 from that peak though still a striking 89.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.49. The company’s market capitalization is $979.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.08 million shares over the past three months.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) trade information

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) registered a 5.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.41% in intraday trading to $4.68 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.43%, and it has moved by -0.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 468.72%. The short interest in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) is 19.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.53 day(s) to cover.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ardelyx Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) shares have gone up 222.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.95% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 52.40% this quarter and then jump 52.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.6 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.61 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $468k and $2.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2,165.00% and then jump by 438.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.80%. While earnings are projected to return 72.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

ARDX Dividends

Ardelyx Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s Major holders

Ardelyx Inc. insiders own 1.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.01%, with the float percentage being 41.63%. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 129 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 19.77 million shares (or 9.22% of all shares), a total value of $56.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.38 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 4.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $29.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.94 million, or about 1.42% of the stock, which is worth about $8.38 million.