Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC)’s traded shares were 20.14 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 27.43% or $6.19. The 52-week high for the ARNC share is $31.24, that puts it down -8.7 from that peak though still a striking 43.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.33. The company’s market capitalization is $2.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.31 million shares over the past three months.

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) trade information

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) registered a 27.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 27.43% in intraday trading to $28.74 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.49%, and it has moved by 12.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.54%. The short interest in Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) is 2.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.67, which implies a decrease of -26.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, ARNC is trading at a premium of 9.53% off the target high and 26.93% off the low.

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arconic Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arconic Corporation (ARNC) shares have gone up 37.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -0.66% against -22.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.10% this quarter and then drop -49.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.85 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.14 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.19 billion and $2.55 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -15.70% and then drop by -15.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.80%. While earnings are projected to return 51.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.66% per annum.

ARNC Dividends

Arconic Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC)’s Major holders

Arconic Corporation insiders own 1.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.51%, with the float percentage being 95.89%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 378 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 19.9 million shares (or 20.02% of all shares), a total value of $572.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.9 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $342.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arconic Corporation (ARNC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $214.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.09 million, or about 3.11% of the stock, which is worth about $89.05 million.