AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s traded shares were 9.69 million. The 52-week high for the APE share is $10.50, that puts it down -590.79 from that peak though still a striking 57.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $2.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 24.55 million shares over the past three months.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.35%, and it has moved by 2.70% in 30 days. The short interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) is 28.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.26, which implies an increase of 32.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $4.50 respectively. As a result, APE is trading at a discount of -196.05% off the target high and 67.11% off the low.

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s Major holders

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.49%, with the float percentage being 23.53%. FNY Investment Advisers, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 4.34% of all shares), a total value of $0.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 66013.0 shares, is of Colorado Public Employees Retirement Assn (PERA)’s that is approximately 0.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $93078.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) shares are Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund and NuShares ETF Tr-Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund owns about 1.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 11.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.63 million, or about 6.75% of the stock, which is worth about $0.92 million.