AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC)’s Stock Is Up 34.32%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s traded shares were 24.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.36% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the AMC share is $16.89, that puts it down -194.25 from that peak though still a striking 34.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.77. The company’s market capitalization is $2.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 35.55 million shares over the past three months.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.90. AMC has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) registered a 4.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.36% in intraday trading to $5.74 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.60%, and it has moved by 12.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.77%. The short interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is 137.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.26, which implies a decrease of -153.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $4.50 respectively. As a result, AMC is trading at a premium of 21.6% off the target high and 91.29% off the low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) shares have gone down -13.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.99% against 13.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.40% this quarter and then jump 79.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $941.93 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.22 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $785.7 million and $1.17 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.90% and then jump by 4.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.90%. While earnings are projected to return 29.10% in 2023.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.70%, with the float percentage being 25.82%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 384 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 51.3 million shares (or 9.91% of all shares), a total value of $208.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.44 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $87.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 16.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $65.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.7 million, or about 2.65% of the stock, which is worth about $55.75 million.