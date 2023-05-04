Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) At $1.03 Is Worth A Gamble

During the recent session, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s traded shares were 27.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.47% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the CYTO share is $19.90, that puts it down -1832.04 from that peak though still a striking 29.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.73. The company’s market capitalization is $1.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.00 million shares over the past three months.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) registered a 20.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.47% in intraday trading to $1.03 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.01%, and it has moved by -25.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.21%. The short interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) is 1.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.41 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $59.1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.1 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 3.70% in 2023.

CYTO Dividends

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. insiders own 7.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.61%, with the float percentage being 0.66%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3847.0 shares (or 0.28% of all shares), a total value of $4116.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2495.0 shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2669.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 943.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1009.0 market value.