Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU)’s traded shares were 6.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.02% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the AAU share is $0.35, that puts it down -169.23 from that peak though still a striking 7.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $17.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 300.70K shares over the past three months.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. AAU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) trade information

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) registered a 7.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.02% in intraday trading to $0.13 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.31%, and it has moved by -34.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.16%. The short interest in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.20, which implies an increase of 35.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.20 and $0.20 respectively. As a result, AAU is trading at a discount of -53.85% off the target high and -53.85% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.60%. While earnings are projected to return -332.90% in 2023.

AAU Dividends

Almaden Minerals Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU)’s Major holders

Almaden Minerals Ltd. insiders own 3.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.22%, with the float percentage being 4.39%. Bank of America Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.7 million shares (or 0.51% of all shares), a total value of $87903.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.49 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $61347.0.

Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Va International Small owns about 14000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1756.0 market value.