After A -2.78% Drop In The Last Week, Does General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s traded shares were 4.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.06% or -$0.67. The 52-week high for the GM share is $43.63, that puts it down -37.16 from that peak though still a striking 4.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.33. The company’s market capitalization is $44.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.39 million shares over the past three months.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) trade information

General Motors Company (GM) registered a -2.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.06% in intraday trading to $31.81 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.78%, and it has moved by -11.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.36%. The short interest in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is 26.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.89 day(s) to cover.

General Motors Company (GM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that General Motors Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. General Motors Company (GM) shares have gone down -19.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.83% against 12.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 47.40% this quarter and then drop -30.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $41.87 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $42.2 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $35.76 billion and $41.89 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.10% and then jump by 0.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.30%. While earnings are projected to return -8.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.70% per annum.

GM Dividends

General Motors Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for General Motors Company is 0.36, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s Major holders

General Motors Company insiders own 0.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.06%, with the float percentage being 84.23%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,668 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 125.71 million shares (or 9.04% of all shares), a total value of $3.99 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 110.31 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.5 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of General Motors Company (GM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 40.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.3 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32.84 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $1.04 billion.