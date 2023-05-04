After A 128.00% Jump In The Last Week, Does Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL)’s traded shares were 3.82 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.17% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the MEGL share is $249.94, that puts it down -10862.28 from that peak though still a striking 60.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.89. The company’s market capitalization is $10.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.19 million shares over the past three months.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) trade information

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) registered a 3.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.17% in intraday trading to $2.28 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 128.00%, and it has moved by 58.33% in 30 days. The short interest in Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) is 58060.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.48 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -340.30% in 2023.

MEGL Dividends

Magic Empire Global Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL)’s Major holders

Magic Empire Global Limited insiders own 62.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.93%, with the float percentage being 2.47%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 49042.0 shares (or 0.24% of all shares), a total value of $63264.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30200.0 shares, is of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $38958.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 8293.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14678.0 market value.