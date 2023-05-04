A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO)

During the recent session, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)’s traded shares were 2.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.87% or -$0.52. The 52-week high for the VNO share is $38.32, that puts it down -196.37 from that peak though still a striking 3.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.53. The company’s market capitalization is $2.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.23 million shares over the past three months.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) trade information

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) registered a -3.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.87% in intraday trading to $12.93 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.69%, and it has moved by -14.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.60%. The short interest in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is 19.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.48 day(s) to cover.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vornado Realty Trust has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) shares have gone down -44.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.73% against -5.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -105.30% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $446.37 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $454.81 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $453.49 million and $451.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.60% and then jump by 0.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.50%. While earnings are projected to return -505.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 17.33% per annum.

VNO Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Vornado Realty Trust is 1.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)’s Major holders

Vornado Realty Trust insiders own 8.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.98%, with the float percentage being 100.06%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 544 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 27.63 million shares (or 14.40% of all shares), a total value of $575.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.08 million shares, is of Norges Bank Investment Management’s that is approximately 9.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $376.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Putnam Large Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 7.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $177.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.86 million, or about 3.05% of the stock, which is worth about $142.88 million.