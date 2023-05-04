A Quick Glance At Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Stock: It Is up 0.87% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -23.23 Percent

During the recent session, Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s traded shares were 4.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.54% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the UPWK share is $25.05, that puts it down -212.34 from that peak though still a striking 0.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.95. The company’s market capitalization is $1.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.50 million shares over the past three months.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. UPWK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) trade information

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) registered a -1.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.54% in intraday trading to $8.02 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.72%, and it has moved by -27.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.58%. The short interest in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) is 6.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.59 day(s) to cover.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Upwork Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Upwork Inc. (UPWK) shares have gone down -42.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 283.33% against 9.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 150.00% this quarter and then jump 266.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $171.3 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $180.01 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $156.9 million and $157.34 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.20% and then jump by 14.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.50%. While earnings are projected to return -55.70% in 2023.

UPWK Dividends

Upwork Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 25 and July 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s Major holders

Upwork Inc. insiders own 8.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.66%, with the float percentage being 81.43%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 301 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 11.11 million shares (or 8.32% of all shares), a total value of $115.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.56 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $89.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Upwork Inc. (UPWK) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 7.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.57 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $37.28 million.