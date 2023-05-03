ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 11.14 million shares of the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.98, and it changed around $0.28 or 1.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.70B. ZI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.43, offering almost -147.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.73% since then. We note from ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.93 million.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

Instantly ZI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.35 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.00% year-to-date, but still up 3.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is -11.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.53 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.35 percent over the past six months and at a 12.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $311.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. to make $326.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $267.1 million and $278.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.19%. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -40.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 27.10% per year for the next five years.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.76% of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, and 89.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.89%. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock is held by 602 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.95% of the shares, which is about 40.24 million shares worth $1.21 billion.

Carlyle Group Inc., with 9.07% or 36.66 million shares worth $1.1 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 10.44 million shares worth $314.32 million, making up 2.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held roughly 9.13 million shares worth around $225.54 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.