You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF).

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) have been traded, and its beta is 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.70, and it changed around -$0.5 or -3.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.40B. HLF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.65, offering almost -123.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.12% since then. We note from Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) trade information

Instantly HLF has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.30 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.93% year-to-date, but still down -5.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) is -14.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.62 day(s).

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) estimates and forecasts

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.56 percent over the past six months and at a -22.35% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -20.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -19.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.27 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. to make $1.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.39 billion and $1.3 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.80%. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -21.80% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -0.50% per year for the next five years.

HLF Dividends

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.16% of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares, and 107.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.30%. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. stock is held by 316 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 12.95% of the shares, which is about 12.79 million shares worth $190.25 million.

Route One Investment Company, L.P., with 10.98% or 10.85 million shares worth $161.39 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.98 million shares worth $44.39 million, making up 3.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.52 million shares worth around $37.52 million, which represents about 2.55% of the total shares outstanding.