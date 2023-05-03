Wingstop Inc.â€™s (WING): Have You Analyzed Stockâ€™s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) have been traded, and its beta is 1.60. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $210.66, and it changed around $11.35 or 5.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.94B. WING at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $205.12, offering almost 2.63% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $67.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.88% since then. We note from Wingstop Inc.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 646.10K.

Wingstop Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended WING as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Wingstop Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) trade information

Instantly WING has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 213.00 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 1.1%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently up 53.07% year-to-date, but still up 5.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) is 12.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $192.40, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -9.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WING is forecast to be at a low of $160.00 and a high of $225.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) estimates and forecasts

Wingstop Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have risen 33.00 percent over the past six months and at a 3.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 32.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $99.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Wingstop Inc. to make $99.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The companyâ€™s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $76.2 million and $83.78 million respectively. Analysts predict that the companyâ€™s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.00%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.00%. Wingstop Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 24.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.10% per year for the next five years.

WING Dividends

Wingstop Inc.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.38 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 0.38% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.31% of Wingstop Inc. shares, and 117.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 117.86%. Wingstop Inc. stock is held by 444 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.79% of the shares, which is about 3.53 million shares worth $486.09 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.78% or 2.93 million shares worth $403.5 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and American Century Ultra were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.85 million shares worth $255.28 million, making up 6.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Ultra held roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $154.94 million, which represents about 3.26% of the total shares outstanding.