Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 0.7 million shares of the Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) were traded, and its beta was 0.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.36, and it changed around -$0.11 or -7.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.21M. WINT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.00, offering almost -3135.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.45, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -6.62% since then. We note from Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 755.90K.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WINT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) trade information

Instantly WINT has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8200 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -84.00% year-to-date, but still down -26.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) is -72.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 50100.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $150.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WINT is forecast to be at a low of $150.00 and a high of $150.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -10929.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10929.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) estimates and forecasts

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.89 percent over the past six months and at a 12.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.90%.

1 analysts expect Windtree Therapeutics Inc. to make $200k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

WINT Dividends

Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.91% of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 6.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.84%. Windtree Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.74% of the shares, which is about 6714.0 shares worth $57069.0.

Envestnet Asset Management, with 0.47% or 4245.0 shares worth $36082.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3365.0 shares worth $28602.0, making up 0.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2586.0 shares worth around $16240.0, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.