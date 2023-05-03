Why Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 4.76 million shares of the Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.94, and it changed around $0.13 or 16.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.65M. WWR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.80, offering almost -91.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.09% since then. We note from Westwater Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 287.16K.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) trade information

Instantly WWR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 16.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0000 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.97% year-to-date, but still up 14.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) is -11.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $150.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WWR is forecast to be at a low of $150.00 and a high of $150.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -15857.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15857.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 63.60%. Westwater Resources Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 49.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

WWR Dividends

Westwater Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.93% of Westwater Resources Inc. shares, and 10.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.09%. Westwater Resources Inc. stock is held by 53 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 6.70% of the shares, which is about 1.97 million shares worth $1.56 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.70% or 0.5 million shares worth $0.4 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.41 million shares worth $1.12 million, making up 4.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $0.44 million, which represents about 1.89% of the total shares outstanding.