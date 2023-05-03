Why Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 1.65 million shares of the Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.74, and it changed around -$0.08 or -9.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.18M. KUKE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.69, offering almost -398.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.41% since then. We note from Kuke Music Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 30360.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 125.19K.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) trade information

Instantly KUKE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0700 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.58% year-to-date, but still up 2.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) is -32.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37690.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.75 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

KUKE Dividends

Kuke Music Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 20 and January 21.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.39% of Kuke Music Holding Limited shares, and 0.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.28%. Kuke Music Holding Limited stock is held by 2 institutions, with UBS Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 14462.0 shares worth $10846.0.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.05% or 11693.0 shares worth $8769.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 13122.0 shares worth $9841.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio held roughly 2794.0 shares worth around $2095.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.