Why GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In the last trading session, 2.15 million shares of the GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.92, and it changed around -$0.34 or -7.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.01B. EAF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.75, offering almost -148.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.05, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -3.32% since then. We note from GrafTech International Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

GrafTech International Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended EAF as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GrafTech International Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) trade information

Instantly EAF has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.75 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.65% year-to-date, but still down -15.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) is -19.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EAF is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -95.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -70.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -38.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $191.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect GrafTech International Ltd. to make $226 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $363.65 million and $303.84 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -47.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -25.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.30%. GrafTech International Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 1.50% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -5.87% per year for the next five years.

EAF Dividends

GrafTech International Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.02 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.02% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of GrafTech International Ltd. shares, and 95.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.58%. GrafTech International Ltd. stock is held by 303 institutions, with Brookfield Corp /ON/ being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 24.87% of the shares, which is about 63.83 million shares worth $303.82 million.

FMR, LLC, with 13.90% or 35.68 million shares worth $169.83 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 17.24 million shares worth $112.74 million, making up 6.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.78 million shares worth around $27.51 million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.