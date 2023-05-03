Why GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In today’s recent session, 3.25 million shares of the GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) have been traded, and its beta is -1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.43, and it changed around $0.08 or 23.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.78M. GCTK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.75, offering almost -772.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.16% since then. We note from GlucoTrack Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.05 million.

GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) trade information

Instantly GCTK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 23.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5578 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.50% year-to-date, but still down -11.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) is 14.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 58.90%.

GCTK Dividends

GlucoTrack Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.14% of GlucoTrack Inc. shares, and 0.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.31%. GlucoTrack Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Boston Financial Mangement LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.17% of the shares, which is about 26372.0 shares worth $37184.0.

Alerus Financial NA, with 0.07% or 11500.0 shares worth $16215.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.