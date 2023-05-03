Why Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 4.34 million shares of the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around -$0.03 or -9.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.28M. DXF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.90, offering almost -350.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.0% since then. We note from Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.35 million.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) trade information

Instantly DXF has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9000 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 77.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.39% year-to-date, but still up 63.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) is 43.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47170.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.84, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DXF is forecast to be at a low of $24.84 and a high of $24.84. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12320.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12320.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.24%.

DXF Dividends

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 16.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.39% of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares, and 1.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.16%. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stock is held by 4 institutions, with Two Sigma Securities, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.41% of the shares, which is about 84866.0 shares worth $15903.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.29% or 60623.0 shares worth $11360.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.