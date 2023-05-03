VNRX Stock Forecast 2023: VolitionRx Limited Remains Weak With A Upside Of 31.05%

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the VolitionRx Limited (AMEX:VNRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.90, and it changed around $0.23 or 13.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $116.68M. VNRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.94, offering almost -54.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.05% since then. We note from VolitionRx Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 125.38K.

VolitionRx Limited (AMEX:VNRX) trade information

Instantly VNRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0599 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.81% year-to-date, but still up 20.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, VolitionRx Limited (AMEX:VNRX) is -0.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VNRX is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -215.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -163.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) estimates and forecasts

VolitionRx Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.06 percent over the past six months and at a -10.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 971.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $420k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect VolitionRx Limited to make $660k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $114k and $40k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 268.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,550.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.50%.

VNRX Dividends

VolitionRx Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

VolitionRx Limited (AMEX:VNRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.18% of VolitionRx Limited shares, and 9.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.32%. VolitionRx Limited stock is held by 41 institutions, with Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 5.95% of the shares, which is about 3.76 million shares worth $9.12 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.86% or 0.54 million shares worth $1.31 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.49 million shares worth $1.19 million, making up 0.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.35 million, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.