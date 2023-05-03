Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) have been traded, and its beta is 3.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.75, and it changed around -$0.51 or -11.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $157.71M. VERI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.24, offering almost -199.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.11, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -9.6% since then. We note from Veritone Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 852.69K.

Veritone Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended VERI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Veritone Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) trade information

Instantly VERI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.92 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.25% year-to-date, but still down -20.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) is -36.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VERI is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -193.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Veritone Inc. (VERI) estimates and forecasts

Veritone Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.39 percent over the past six months and at a 77.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 106.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Veritone Inc. to make $41.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $34.23 million and $34.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.20%.

VERI Dividends

Veritone Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 02.

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.24% of Veritone Inc. shares, and 41.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.40%. Veritone Inc. stock is held by 131 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 6.36% of the shares, which is about 2.32 million shares worth $8.55 million.

Banta Asset Management, LP, with 6.24% or 2.28 million shares worth $8.39 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.08 million shares worth $3.97 million, making up 2.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $2.67 million, which represents about 1.99% of the total shares outstanding.