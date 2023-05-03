Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $120.00 In 2023

In the last trading session, 4.77 million shares of the Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) were traded, and its beta was 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.31, and it changed around $0.39 or 20.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.36M. VERB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.60, offering almost -1441.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.91% since then. We note from Verb Technology Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 85.22K.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Instantly VERB has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.3700 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.81% year-to-date, but still down -1.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) is -51.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $120.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VERB is forecast to be at a low of $120.00 and a high of $120.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5094.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5094.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 59.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Verb Technology Company Inc. to make $3.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.69 million and $2.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.60%.

VERB Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 15 and May 19.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.38% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares, and 5.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.94%. Verb Technology Company Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.84% of the shares, which is about 0.1 million shares worth $0.68 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.25% or 30674.0 shares worth $0.2 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 79965.0 shares worth $0.52 million, making up 0.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 20774.0 shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.