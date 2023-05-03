Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 6.77 million shares of the Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around $0.03 or 19.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.22M. UFAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.70, offering almost -794.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.32% since then. We note from Unique Fabricating Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Unique Fabricating Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended UFAB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Unique Fabricating Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) trade information

Instantly UFAB has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2845 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.09% year-to-date, but still up 10.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) is 2.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UFAB is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -952.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -952.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Unique Fabricating Inc. to make $33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $30.07 million and $35.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.40%. Unique Fabricating Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -15.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 21.00% per year for the next five years.

UFAB Dividends

Unique Fabricating Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.13% of Unique Fabricating Inc. shares, and 24.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.70%. Unique Fabricating Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.85% of the shares, which is about 100000.0 shares worth $18300.0.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.81% or 94700.0 shares worth $52227.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 92500.0 shares worth $51013.0, making up 0.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 27077.0 shares worth around $7040.0, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.